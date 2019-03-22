Le Bonheur celebrates 5 years of transforming disabilities into careers with Project SEARCH

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is celebrating five years of providing an invaluable internship to special education students in Shelby County.
Inside Le Bonheur, you'll find Fedavion Thompson and likely notice his beaming smile first.
"I crack a lot of jokes. Not every day that you get to see a lot of patients come in. Not every day is a smile on their face. I try to give them a smile. I try to get their minds off of surgeries," said Thompson.
Thompson knows the hospital better than most. He's been in and out for treatment since he was a child.
His journey to being hired at Le Bonheur is different than most. His job training started with Project SEARCH, a program that transitions students with intellectual and developmental disabilities from high school into employment.
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has played host to the program for the last five years.
"It warms your heart to see how they've grown from the first day to now. It's just awesome. It's what makes me continue to do my job," said Pat Beane, Project SEARCH manager.
The student interns are considered full time employees at the hospital working Monday through Friday for 10 weeks.
Their jobs are some of the most critical in the hospital, from cleaning rooms between patients to restocking linens.
"It's been pretty fun. I learned a lot and they have showed me a lot," said Romeo Pham, Project SEARCH student.
The jobs skills students learn can be transferred into a job.
“The folks that come through the program, our associates just adopt them as their mentor. They pour into them, as far as being able to help them with their communication skills, their life skills,” said Karen Faught, Le Bonheur human resources.
So far, 37 student interns have graduated from Project SEARCH at Le Bonheur and eight of the grads are now employed by the hospital, like Fedavion.
"It's just a blessing. It's just a blessing that I get to meet families. Yes ma'am I am a people person," said Thompson.
A program that gives these students the chance to one day live on their own as an adult.
