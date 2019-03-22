Man finds koala in car

Animal cools off from hot summer in air conditioning

Koala and dog become best friends while keeping cool in air conditioning. (Tim Whitrow)
By Matthew Ward | March 22, 2019 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 6:26 AM

AUSTRALIA (WMC) - An Australian man who left his car running for his dog got more than he bargained for, when he returned. A Koala had jumped in his car to cool off.

Tim Whitrow was visiting a vineyard when he hopped out of his car, leaving the air conditioning running and the door open to keep his dog cool.

When he came back, he found a koala inside, enjoying the air conditioning. Whitrow attempted to coax the stowaway out, but not before capturing some adorable video.

After a bit of convincing, the koala eventually jumped out and scurried back up a tree.

