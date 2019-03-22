Man finds koala in car

AUSTRALIA (WMC) - An Australian man who left his car running for his dog got more than he bargained for, when he returned. A Koala had jumped in his car to cool off.
Tim Whitrow was visiting a vineyard when he hopped out of his car, leaving the air conditioning running and the door open to keep his dog cool.
When he came back, he found a koala inside, enjoying the air conditioning. Whitrow attempted to coax the stowaway out, but not before capturing some adorable video.
After a bit of convincing, the koala eventually jumped out and scurried back up a tree.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.