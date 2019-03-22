Memphis Tigers fall to Creighton Bluejays in NIT Round 2

OMAHA, NE (WMC) - Tiger Fever has taken over in Omaha!
The Memphis Tigers played the Creighton Bluejays on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CDT at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sadly, the Tigers would come up short, and Creighton would win the second round of the NIT.
Tuesday, the Tigers defeated San Diego 74-60 in an opening-round game at FedExForum.
Creighton advanced with a 70-61 victory Tuesday night over Loyola Chicago at the CHI Health Center.
Penny Hardaway celebrated his one year anniversary as the Memphis Tigers head coach earlier in the week, and it’s crazy to look back at what this program was when he took over to what it is now.
Remember the empty seats at FedExForum a year ago? The Tigers managed to fill those up in just one year under Penny.
It’s not just attendance and ticket sales, though Look at the success on the court. It’s late March and Memphis is still playing basketball - that hasn’t happened since 2014.
When it comes to recruiting, the Tigers are poised to bring in one of the top classes in the country next season highlighted by the number one player in nation, James Wiseman. So for a guy that seems to be doing everything right, what would Penny change?
“Just enjoy the game more. I’m so serious about the game and a lot of times I take it out on these guys," Penny said. "My competitive nature, and like I said, I want them to succeed. I would tell myself to relax more. Really just take it in, and be more supportive. I’m just so competitive and hate to lose that sometimes I’ll say the wrong thing, or I’ll get too hyper in a game, because obviously wanting to win for them, but I would relax more, and still be kind of stern, but be more relaxed.”
