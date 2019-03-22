More sunshine on the way, but more rain is coming

High pressure will make for a clear cool night and a sunny and warmer day tomorrow but a storm system will have an impact on the weekend and start to next week
TONIGHT: Clear WIND: NW 5-10 LOW: 39
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: NW 5 HIGH: 66
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 42
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the day and into the evening along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows only in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunder along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders