9 MPD employees disciplined after body found in back of van after 7 weeks at impound lot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The leader of the Memphis Police Department says his officers made mistakes when a murder victim was overlooked in the back of a van that sat in the city impound lot for seven weeks.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings called a news conference Friday to discuss the internal investigation, which prompted changes to department policy.
Police impounded the van as evidence in a robbery and shooting in December 2017. The driver was shot multiple times but the passenger wasn’t hurt. Both men initially said they were the van’s only occupants at the time of the shooting, and police didn’t learn of a third possible victim until a month later.
Then in February 2018, the men tried to reclaim the vehicle and found Bardomiano Hernandez dead in the back with a single gunshot to the abdomen. He’d been there for 49 days.
Rallings said a senior officer looked inside the van at the scene of the shooting and didn’t find any additional victims. The van was then towed.
Two people are charged with murder in connection with the robbery and shooting that landed the van in the impound lot. Police are still searching for a third suspect.
Following the incident, Rallings ordered a complete inventory of every vehicle in the impound lot and the revision of department policy.
As a result of the internal investigation, Rallings said the police department disciplined nine employees, including reprimands, suspensions, remedial training and terminations.
Just this week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he was recently briefed on the investigation.
Hernandez’s family is suing the City of Memphis over the incident, but the city has previously denied wrongdoing in the case.
The family’s attorney is holding their own news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.
