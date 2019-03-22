A nice start to the weekend

Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a variable wind.
SATURDAY: Clouds will slowly move in through the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will fall into the low 50s Saturday night with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.
SUNDAY: Showers are possible in the morning and again late in the evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with a cloudy sky. Rain will be most widespread Sunday night into early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: More showers likely early on Monday with highs in the 60s. It will be colder Monday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. We quickly warm up with some sunshine and highs back in the 60s by Wednesday. Temperatures will likely jump to near 70 by Thursday and Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
