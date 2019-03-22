Olive Branch native spins the ‘Wheel of Fortune’

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - An Olive Branch native is spinning the wheel Friday night on "Wheel of Fortune."
Bethany Patterson, a University of Alabama student who graduated from Olive Branch High School in 2017, earned herself the chance to compete after some insistence from her family.
Patterson said her family would have the show on in the living room growing up, even through dinner, as they competed to see who could complete the puzzles first--with the most competitive fire coming from her father.
She said her family watched “Wheel of Fortune” nearly nightly, and when she was home this past summer, it was her dad who encouraged her to sign up.
She went through the process of filming an audition video and traveling to Nashville to win her spot on the game show.
From there, father and daughter made the trip to Los Angeles--a trip she won't soon forget.
"We had some free time," Patterson said. "...we watched the sunset from the beach in Santa Monica."
And while she enjoyed the experience of meeting hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, some of the crew may have left the biggest impact on her, from helping contestants flawlessly spin the wheel to calling out letters loud enough to be hear.
Patterson's even got a contingent of family and friends headed to Tuscaloosa to cheer her on with a watch party at the Baptist Campus Ministry.
She said the best part is all the support she's received from those in Olive Branch and Tuscaloosa.
“People I don’t even know are cheering me on,” she said.
Bethany’s episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ airs Friday night at 6:30 on WMC Action News 5.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.