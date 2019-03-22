1 person killed in St. Francis County crash on I-40 involving 3 semis

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, AR (WMC) - One person has died after a crash involving three 18-wheelers Friday in St. Francis County, Arkansas.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 257.
According to the sheriff’s office, one person was killed in the crash. which blocked all westbound lanes for a time.
The sheriff’s office says a second crash happened near the same area when a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire. It’s not clear if there were any injuries in the second crash.
