Sunny today, rain chances this weekend

It will be another beautiful, sunny day with no rain in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly higher today in the mid 60s. It will be clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will continue to warm up tomorrow with highs around 70 degrees. Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will build in throughout the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the morning and afternoon. Showers move out by 5 pm, but will start back up by Monday morning.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: E 5 mph. Low: 42.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be likely in the morning and afternoon on Monday as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South. No severe weather, but you could see some lightning. Rainfall totals will be around an inch. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday, but mid 50s behind the front on Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s on Tuesday night. High temperatures will be back in the 60s on Wednesday and continue to warm through the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
