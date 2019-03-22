Sunny today, rain chances this weekend

It will be another beautiful, sunny day with no rain in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly higher today in the mid 60s. It will be clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will continue to warm up tomorrow with highs around 70 degrees. Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will build in throughout the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the morning and afternoon. Showers move out by 5 pm, but will start back up by Monday morning.