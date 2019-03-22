Volunteers wanted to clean Wolf River Harbor

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a big cleanup happening this weekend in Downtown Memphis.
The Wolf River Conservancy has asked volunteers to come to Mud Island and help clean up the Wolf River Harbor.
This is an area that collects a lot of trash on land, near the shore and on the water. It has been a problem spot for years.
The Wolf River Conservancy was formed as a non-profit to help protect lands along the Wolf River.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the South Mud Island Parking Lot at 9:00 Saturday morning. The Cleanup is expected to go until noon. Click here for all the information you need to volunteer.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.