Clouds increasing and rain chances starting tonight

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the morning and ending in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and even warmer with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s. On Saturday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.