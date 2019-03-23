CodeCrew coding school recruiting new students

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis’ CodeCrew Code School kicked off a new school session Friday as part of their mission to close the local software developer gap.
Current students, recruits, employers and CodeCrew alumni all attended the Community Kickoff for the CodeCrew Code School Winter 2019 Cohort.
"I feel so powerful with those skills,” said Code School graduate Ray Green. “I feel like I can take them anywhere and do basically anything with them because they're so universal."
"You’re learning a very valuable skill you can take anywhere, whether you want to use it for yourself or take it into the job market, you’ll be job-ready,” said Code School graduate Jordan Parker.
The career computer science boot camp prepares young adults for careers as entry level software engineers.
