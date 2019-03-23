Doctors concerned about cost of new medication used to treat postpartum depression

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One in nine new mothers will suffer from postpartum depression, severe anxiety, crying spells and loss of appetite, among other symptoms.
“The more serious complications are, if you have insomnia that manifest itself into paranoia psychosis or even worse you start having suicidal thoughts,” said Doctor Otis Anderson, III.
Psychiatrist Dr. Otis Anderson, III calls the new drug Zulresso a great idea. The drug is to be administered intravenously as a single, 60-hour IV drip.
In clinical trials, the drug has shown to work within hours of infusion.
However, Anderson won't be recommending it to his patients anytime soon.
"My biggest concern is always the cost," said Anderson.
The treatment costs between $20-35,000.
Dr. Anderson says sticking with proven anti-depressant treatment such as Zoloft and Prozac might be a more realistic option for now.
"They're very cheap, they're very effective and they work," said Anderson.
Health provider Planned Parenthood of the Mid-South will soon be another option for women suffering from postpartum depression.
The non-profit told WMC that they will soon add depression screening and counseling to their list of services.
