New Salem Missionary Baptist Church hosts funeral for M.J. Edwards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After several days of visitations, the city of Memphis said goodbye to a local funeral home owner who was known for helping families during hard times.
The family of M.J. Edwards said their final goodbyes at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, with a long line of limousines.
Monroe James Edwards, founder of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, passed away a week ago.
The longtime fixture in the Orange Mound community was known for providing discounted funerals, and even providing free funerals in some cases.
