Orlando works its Magic, beats Memphis Grizzlies

ORLANDO, FL (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies were on the road at the Orlando Magic, minus two of their top players.
Both Center Joakim Noah and Point Guard Mike Conley were given the night off on the first game of a back-to-back.
That opened the door for Tyler Dorsey to continue to show what he can do at the NBA level.
Dorsey, who was acquired by Memphis at the trade deadline from Toronto, has played mostly in the G-League helping the Memphis Hustle make to the playoffs for the first time in their history.
He made history for himself tonight with an NBA career high of 29 points on five of 10 shooting from downtown, to go along with another career high nine assists.
The Grizzlies went into overtime for the second game in a row, and it was in the extra period where Orlando got the final say.
The Magic beat Memphis 123-119.
The Grizzlies get right back at it Saturday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.
