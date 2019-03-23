Rain chances on the rise this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see clouds stick around with rain in the morning and then ending by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the middle 60s again to start the work week. Lows will dip into the lower 40s behind the cold front that pushes through the region Monday. Tuesday we will see skies become mostly sunny and cooler afternoon highs expected. Highs Tuesday will only warm into the middle 50s with overnight lows back into the mid-30s. Wednesday we will see another mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday we will see a few more clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday we will see a chance for rain with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.