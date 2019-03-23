Rain chances on the rise this weekend

Most of Saturday is looking dry, a frontal system moves in late today and pushes through to end the weekend and start next week, this system will cause rain chances to rise.
Clouds will be on the increase as we move through Saturday. Afternoon highs will rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s which is slightly warmer than average for this time of the year. A few showers will be possible this evening into the overnight period as our next system moves closer to the Mid-South. Winds will stay out of the southeast today and tonight around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will fall into the lower 50s tonight with cloudy skies and a few showers here or there. Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the day and then again as we push through the evening and overnight period. Highs tomorrow will warm into the middle 60s with lows in the upper 50s along with south winds around 5 to 15 mph.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 69.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 53.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see clouds stick around with rain in the morning and then ending by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the middle 60s again to start the work week. Lows will dip into the lower 40s behind the cold front that pushes through the region Monday. Tuesday we will see skies become mostly sunny and cooler afternoon highs expected. Highs Tuesday will only warm into the middle 50s with overnight lows back into the mid-30s. Wednesday we will see another mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday we will see a few more clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday we will see a chance for rain with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
