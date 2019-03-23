3rd annual Restoration Saturday draws big crowd

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office continues to cut down its case load and get more drivers in compliance with its Restoration Saturday events.
The third Restoration Saturday and first of 2019 was held Saturday.
District Attorney Amy Weirich says people were already lined up at Mt Vernon Baptist Church in Southwest Memphis before the event even began.
"What that says to us is there is a great need for it in our community," said Weirich.
A big part of the event is allowing people to get their licenses restored, if it's some sort of financial reason that has prevented them from doing it in the past.
"Often times it's that people just aren't quite sure. Often times they know their license is invalid, but they're not quite sure what they need to to do get it into the proper position," said Weirich.
"One guy has been stuck for 20 years without a driver’s license. He walks away today with a driver’s license," said Kenrick Conway, executive assistant pastor.
Weirich says churches have been reaching out to her in hopes to host a future Restoration Saturday.
Those at Mt. Vernon Baptist see this event as in line with the church's message.
"This is the year of restoration in our church. So our entire theme for the year is to do restoration," said Conway.
The event also allows for people to get child support settled up, if that is what's causing their license to be invalid.
Also, it allows for some minor offense to get expunged.
"There's a long list of offenses, that if the conviction occurred five years ago and you've satisfied all the stipulations of your sentence you're eligible for expungement," said Weirich.
"We can say 'hey you made a mistake, you may have gotten tripped up but we can find a way to lift you up, bring you up and encourage you,'" said Conway.
Weirich says these events have helped cut down the case load in the general sessions courts by 11,000 cases.
The next Restoration Saturday is not planned, but Weirich says there will be a next one.
