Weekend rain chances are increasing

A cool dry night is in store for the Mid-South but an approaching storm system threatens to bring rain to the area as early as Saturday
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: E 5 LOW: 42
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 69
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: SE 5-10 LOW: 53
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will gradually increase during the day Saturday with slightly warmer than average temperatures. A few showers are possible during the evening hours will better chances for rain overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the day and again overnight. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain in the morning and ending during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders