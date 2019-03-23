Weekend rain chances are increasing

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain in the morning and ending during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.