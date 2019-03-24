Another Round of Rain & A Few Storms Tonight

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday skies will stay mostly cloudy skies and most of the showers and storms will be before sunrise but there may be a left over shower or two into the afternoon. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 60s, but lows will fall back into the 40s. Tuesday lots of sunshine but cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s. Temperatures will rebound a bit on Wednesday as highs will return to the middle 60s along with sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday highs near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Friday and Saturday we are tracking our next system that will bring rain and a few storms to the Mid-South. Highs in the low 70s Friday and mid 60s Saturday with lows in the mid 50s Friday night and lower 40s Saturday night.