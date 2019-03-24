Kat explodes as Grizzlies fall to Timberwolves at home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are on the second night of a back to back.
It’s wrestling night at FedExForum, lots of Kids getting their Grizzlyweight Belts and it’s also the return of Mike Conley to the Memphis Lineup.
Conley is just 30 points shy of becoming the franchise leading scorer.
The Conductor with his seventh straight 20-point game, a career record. He winds up with 23 points.
It was another big effort for Jonas Valanciunas, strong inside, with 20 points and 14 boards.
Grizzlies were up one at the half, but nobody had an answer for the Timberwolves Karl Anthony Townes.
On Fire since the All-Star Break, Kat helped the T’Wolves break open a close game after the half with a whopping 33 points and 23 rebounds.
The Griz ran out of gas after two straight overtime games.
Minnesota won with a final score of 112-99.
The Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night at FedExForum.
