Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on Southaven police

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Southaven police officers were called to a disturbance at Southcrest Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, after a man barricaded himself in a room.
When officers made contact with the suspect, police say he pointed a gun at them.
He would not communicate with SWAT negotiators and was taken into custody.
His identity has not yet been released.
WMC Action News 5 made the scene and spoke with Lieutenant Mark Little.
He says it’s a success for the department.
“Well, we always like them to end peacefully, with very minor injuries and nobody in the police department was injured. It worked just like we planned it,” said Little.
The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and disturbance of family.
