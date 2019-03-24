Man arrested in shooting at basketball court near police station

Kevin Baker (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 24, 2019 at 7:20 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 7:21 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting at a popular basketball court.

The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. at Halle Park, right behind the Mt. Moriah Police station.

Kevin Baker, 21, Baker is charged with criminal attempt reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Three victims received medical care including a man that was shot, a pregnant woman who was sent into labor, and another man who was injured while running.

