Man arrested in shooting at basketball court near police station

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting at a popular basketball court.
The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. at Halle Park, right behind the Mt. Moriah Police station.
Kevin Baker, 21, Baker is charged with criminal attempt reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Three victims received medical care including a man that was shot, a pregnant woman who was sent into labor, and another man who was injured while running.
