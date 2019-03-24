Olive Branch police searching for murder suspect

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -Olive Branch Police Department is searching for a murder suspect.
Authorities say 21-year-old Tyease Kiosh Lofton shot Bryan Harris in the chest Friday night in the block 9700 of Goodman Road.
Harris was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Lofton is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 132 pounds with large tattoos on his neck.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts call Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111 or the Desoto County Crimestoppers at 662-429-TIPS.
