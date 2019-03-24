Registration for Summer Learning Academy opens Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Over 15,000 students have taken advantage of the Summer Learning Academy since it started in 2017.
Organizers say the point of the program is to keep students proficient in reading and math during the summer.
While summer can be an exciting time, some educators saw students losing some of what they learned while school is out.
"If the kids are number one, safe, and number two, happy, the learning will take place," said Lori Phillips, administrator.
Mendy Gaia organized the Summer Learning Academy last year.
She says after its first year schools were already seeing results.
"Our kids had four-month growth in reading and about four-month growth in math," said Gaia.
The Academy is free and registration for the 2019 Summer Learning Academy opens Monday.
More than 40 SCS Elementary and Middle Schools are participating. That's almost double, compared to two years ago.
Organizers say kids will experience a pretty typical school day, reviewing much of what they learned that year.
"This program is innovative because we allow students to continue to learn, continue to grow their minds," said Brandye Williams, administrator.
Registration will be online.
The Academy runs from May 29 until July 3.
