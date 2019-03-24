Tennessee education savings account proposal moves forward

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s plan to create education savings accounts is moving forward.
The Lee administration is expected to present its proposal to the House Education Committee Wednesday.
It's one of his most controversial proposals.
Lee says his plan to create education savings accounts will help level the playing field.
"Low-income students deserve to have the same opportunities as every kid in this state," said Lee.
Lee's plan would give parents of students in low-performing school districts access to a government account, to help pay for the school of their choice.
The plan could cost up to $125 million in the first three years with 10,000 students eligible to transfer.
In return, the state would invest $25 million in public schools, to make up for the loss of students.
"My ESA plan will actually strengthen public schools and provide choices for parents at the same time," said Lee.
Hower, critics and a coalition of teachers aren't buying it.
"It's a war waged against public education," said Tikeila Rucker, Tennessee Teachers United. "That is going to further divert funds from public education to the reformists, privatizers that are ring to paint the narrative that our schools are failing."
In a video posted to social media, the president of the Tennessee Education Association says there’s also the potential for abuse and fraud.
"There's absolutely no way that our state department can adequately monitor the funds and make sure that families are not misspending Tennessee's taxpayer dollars," said Beth Brown, TEA president.
The plan passed a House education subcommittee last week.
The full committee will take it up on Wednesday.
