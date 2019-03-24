Tracking rain chances to wrap up the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will keep with the mostly cloudy skies and keep with showers and storms in the morning giving way to a drier afternoon. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 60s, but lows will fall back into the 40s behind the front that moved through earlier in the day. Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s. We rebound temperatures on Wednesday back into the middle 60s and sunshine with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday we reach close to 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Friday and Saturday we are tracking our next system that will bring rain and a few storms to the Mid-South. To end the week and start the weekend highs will stay in the 60s and lows will hover close to 50 degrees.