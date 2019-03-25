Aretha Franklin receives brass note on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A second line, New Orleans style, carried a brass note with Aretha Franklin’s name on it down Beale Street.
The crowd headed inside Alfred's where officials unveiled the brand new note and let the music from the one and only Queen of Soul fill the air.
"I think the Memphis sound translated in her music and she's one of the greatest singers in our history," said Mayor Jim Strickland.
Franklin was born in Memphis and spent her early years here.
Her childhood home sits on Lucy Street in South Memphis.
While she wasn't raised in Memphis, her fans at the ceremony say they're glad she's getting recognition on historic Beale Street.
"Even though she didn't grow up in Memphis. She still have a heart here with Memphis," said Bronzelyn King, fan.
"It's well deserved. Well deserved. She's an icon. She's been in my life since I was yay high. I remember my mom and them playing her music in New Orleans and they say come on baby dance for me," said Crystal Williams, fan.
When and where the 178 note will be placed on Beale Street hasn't been announced yet.
These fans had just one wish for Sunday's ceremony.
"The note is awesome. That's awesome man. And guess what, Aretha I wish you was still out here," said Kenny Jackson, fan.
"Aretha should be here right now, but really, she really is here. You don't hear here? She's right here," said Christopher Williams, fan.
Franklin’s note will be placed on Beale some time before Memphis in May.
