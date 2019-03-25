A brief shot of cooler air arrives

The rain is over and temperatures will remain in the low 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be breezy with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunshine will return Tuesday morning but it will be chilly. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a clear sky Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs around 70. It looks mainly dry both days at this time but a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the rain should move out by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.