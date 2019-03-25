Ex-Tennessee Supreme Court justice to mediate dispute over Tom Lee Park redesign

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has appointed a mediator to help settle the dispute over the redesign of Tom Lee Park.
The Memphis River Parks Partnership unveiled plans for the proposed $70 million project in February, which promptly drew criticism from organizers of Memphis in May and concerns from city councilors that the project would disrupt festival activities.
The redesign calls for rolling hills, but Memphis in May organizers believe flat ground works better for events like Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
Now after weeks of meetings, a spokesperson for Strickland says the mayor has named retired Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Janice Holder to mediate discussions between the park partnership and festival organizers.
Construction could begin as early as June, which would displace the 2020 festival.
