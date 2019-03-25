FBI searching for Germantown bank robbery suspect

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
The FBI says the male suspect robbed the SunTrust Bank at 7770 Popular Ave in Germantown back in December of 2018.
The man robbed the bank at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot.
He is described as a black male around 6-feet tall. He was wearing black clothes, dark shoes, and work gloves with a white hockey mask.
If you have any information contact the FBI’s Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300, or Crime Stoppers Germantown at (901) 757-CASH (2274).
