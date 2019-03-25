Former Mid-South ‘Voice’ contestant performing national anthem at ‘Battle of the Birds’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Reagan Strange, the Mid-South teen who completed last season on “The Voice,” is performing Monday at the “Battle of the Birds.”
The St. Louis Cardinals are in town to play an exhibition game against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.
Strange is performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the game.
The 14-year-old had a long run on season 15 of the NBC singing competition, making it as far as the semifinals.
Now Strange is working on her own music. The young singer released a single last week titled “Tell Me I Can’t.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.