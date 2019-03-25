Goldschmidt, Cardinals roll into Memphis for final tuneup before season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Monday night is the first chance to see the 2019 Memphis Redbirds in action, and the last chance to see the St. Louis Cardinals before the regular season.
The "Battle of the Birds" is an annual battle between the major league club and its AAA affiliate.
There will be no shortage of familiar faces on the Cardinals squad that Redbirds faithful will remember, and some they'll have to say goodbye to.
Players like Tyler O’Neill, Dakota Hudson, and Harrison Bader are all expected to begin the season with the big league club. That list even includes last year’s National Championship-winning manager Stubby Clapp, who’s now on the coaching staff in St. Louis.
It’s also a chance for Memphis fans to see offseason addition Paul Goldschmidt.
The perennial MVP candidate comes to St. Louis, signing a five year extension last week that will keep him with the Cardinals until 2024.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Monday.
