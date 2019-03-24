HPD: Husband arrested in Arkansas in connection with wife’s death

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man was arrested in West Memphis, Arkansas in connection with the death of his wife.
West Memphis police responded to a call about a man walking in traffic on North Service Road on Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they say 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadir told them that his wife may be dead in their Henderson apartment.
Officers took Mohamud into custody and contacted the Henderson Police Department.
When Henderson police arrived at the apartment in the 2400 block of Green River Road, they found 20-year-old Chloe Abdikadir dead inside a closet. We’re told Mohamud admitted to moving her body but denied hurting her.
West Memphis police arrested Mohamud after Henderson police obtained a warrant. He is being held in the Crittenden County Jail awaiting extradition back to Henderson on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
We’re told Mohamud had a nine-month-old child in his care at the time of the arrest. That child is now in custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
An autopsy on Chloe was performed on Sunday at the chief medical examiner’s office in Louisville. It revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the back of her head and a laceration to the neck.
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Police are still investigating. Detectives believe more charges could be filed soon.
