Barricade situation at Millington hotel ends without incident, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A barricade situation at a Millington Hotel has ended without incident.
Millington Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were working the situation after a suspect wanted for aggravated assault barricaded himself inside his hotel room at the Admiralty Inn Hotel on Cuba-Millington Road Monday morning.
Millington police asked SCSO for assistance when the suspect threaten officers and himself.
Guests in rooms around the suspect were evacuated.
