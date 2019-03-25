Man dead in double shooting in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Holly Springs.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Chatham Drive.
Officers found a victim in the yard of a home with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics arrived to airlift the victim, but he was pronounced dead before that could happen.
Another man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He remains in critical condition.
Witnesses reported hearing 30 gunshots and saw a silver car speed away from the scene.
If you know anything about this shooting, call detectives at 662-252-2122.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.