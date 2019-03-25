Memphis 901 FC picks up first win in franchise history

CHESTER, PA (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC picked up its first win in franchise history Sunday.
Forward Rashawn Dally scored in the 58th minute for his professional goal.
Dally would score the only goal of the game as goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell notched his first shutout against Bethlehem Steel FC.
“I think the guys were heroic in how they played, and they delivered,” head coach Tim Mulqueen said after the game.
Memphis 901 FC earned three points and a top 10 position in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
The club will next head north to take on New York Red Bulls II at 6 p.m. Friday.
