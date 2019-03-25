Memphis named 3rd fattest metro area in America

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With March being National Nutrition Month and Americans collectively spending hundreds of billions of dollars annually on obesity-related medical treatment, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Fattest Cities in America.
In order to call attention to the communities where weight-related problems are most prevalent, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics. The categories range from share of obese adults to share of overweight children to projected obesity rates by 2030.
Overall, the Memphis metro area ranked as the third-fattest in the U.S.
Weight Problems in Memphis (1=Fattest, 50=Avg.):
- 40th – % of Overweight Adults
- 5th – % of Obese Adults
- 6th – % of Physically Inactive Adults
- 17th – % of Adults with Low Fruit/Vegetable Consumption
- 30th – % of Adults with Diabetes
- 13th – % of Adults with High Blood Pressure
Fattest Cities in the U.S.
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Memphis, TN-MS-AR
- Jackson, MS
- Mobile, AL
- Tulsa, OK
- Knoxville, TN
- Toledo, OH
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
To read the full report, and see where other Mid-South cities ranked, click here.
