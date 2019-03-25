Memphis native competes on ‘The Voice’ tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphian Savannah Brister will perform in Monday night’s battle rounds on "The Voice."
Savannah, 17, won over singer John Legend during blind auditions singing “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.”
Savannah started her musical journey on the piano at age 7 and at 13 asked her parents for vocal lessons.
She spoke about her experience with being on Legend's Team.
“John Legend is very cool and great to work with,” Savannah said. “He's very genuine. You can tell he very cares about everyone on the show. I'm excited to learn more from him.”
You can watch Savannah perform Monday night on "The Voice" at 7 p.m.
She will go up against Maelyn Jarmon, who is also on Team Legend.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.