Mueller report could impact 2020 election

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The preliminary results of the Mueller investigation could no doubt have impacts years down the road.
It’s less than two years away from the presidential election, a re-election bid for Donald Trump in November 2020.
WMC5 talked with our political analyst and Rhodes College professor Michael Nelson about implications for the election from the Mueller investigation.
Nelson says this is no doubt a big win for President Trump and Democrats' efforts would likely be best served at trying to beat Trump on the issues and on the campaign trail in 2020.
“That’s really the time when I think all these issues… the president’s conduct, the president’s policies, the Democrat’s ideas, the election is a time for all of these things to get settled,” Nelson said. “Not through investigations, not through an attempt at impeachment, but rather let’s let democracy work.”
NBC News reports that special counsel Robert Mueller and his team told AG Bill Bar three weeks ago they would not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice, perhaps seeking to explain how quickly Barr was able to make a statement after receiving the final Mueller report.
