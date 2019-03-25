Not one, but two Arkansans claim Powerball prizes

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Two Arkansas residents had a great weekend.
No one won the $625 million Powerball jackpot, but two players from the Natural State won $150,000 each, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
One Arkansas winner purchased their ticket at the E-Z Mart on North Hervey Street in Hope.
The second winner bought a ticket at the Helena Crossing Conoco in the 3000-block of Highway 49 in West Helena.
Because there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now $750 million.
This is the third largest Powerball jackpot in history, with the cash option estimated at $465.5 million.
