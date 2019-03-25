Pregnant woman, man injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A pregnant woman and a man were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Madewell Street in the Frayser district.
Memphis police said the woman is in critical condition, and the man is in non-critical condition.
Police said two armed male suspects wearing white T-shirts and blue jeans ran off.
This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.
