Shelby County government expands summer youth job program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County government is putting out the call for youth and young adults looking for summer work. Two hundred of them will be needed in an expansion and overhaul of an existing program under new county Mayor Lee Harris.
The expanded number of 200 is a commemoration of the city and county bicentennial celebration this year. Harris’s plan will also give youth ages 18-24 a chance to intern.
“Getting them involved in improving the community over the summer while earning a paycheck is a great opportunity,” said Frankie Dakin, Public Outreach Liaison for Shelby County’s Public Works Division.
Former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell launched a “Fight Blight Team” which employed 100 youth who ended up collecting thousands of pounds of trash across the country.
The program Harris will implement will incorporate that model but with some changes.
Roughly 125 high school-enrolled students ages 16 to 18, termed the Youth Conservation League, will be picking up litter, cleaning areas, and working on neighborhood service projects. They will be paid $10 an hour.
Approximately 75 young adults ages 18-24 will be hired as part of the Youth Workforce League and given the chance to intern with public, private, and non-profit partners. They will be paid $12 an hour, and there is no college requirement to be hired.
“The main purpose is for them to get a real work experience over the summer,” said Dakin, “A real opportunity to develop professionally and explore a potential career path and make a salary while they’re doing it.”
The county is also seeing team leaders to oversee the Youth Conservation League, who will be paid $15 an hour.
Because of expected application volume a random lottery will be used to select the conservation and workforce league participants. If you want to apply the deadline is April 12.
