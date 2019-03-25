Showers possible today

Heavy rain and storms continue to move east this morning, but a few showers will still be possible through the afternoon. Any rain would be light and spotty for the rest of the day. It will also be cloudy today and tonight. High temperatures will make it to the lower 60s and lows tonight will drop to the lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return Tuesday morning and we will have several dry and sunny days. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and evening temperatures tomorrow night in the 30s. However, temperatures will be back in the mid 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday. Cloud cover will build in on Thursday afternoon and it will be mostly cloudy Friday. A stray shower will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.
WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. A few showers will be possible Sunday early in the day. Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.