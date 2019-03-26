Byhalia schools ban backpacks amid threat

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Byhalia Schools are telling parents to send their students to school without backpacks Tuesday.
It comes after someone posted threats to students and faculty on social media.
The school said it does not take the threats lightly.
The backpack ban includes Byhalia Elementary, Middle and High Schools.
Extra law enforcement will be on hand at each school Tuesday.
If you know anything about the threats, call Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
