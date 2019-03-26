City seeks input for vacant Overton Park spaces

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The city of Memphis is calling for public input when it comes to re-imagining a major piece of property in the Overton Park area.
Individuals, organizations, and teams from Memphis and beyond are encouraged to submit their vision for the future of the Memphis College of Art and Brooks Museum spaces online by Tuesday, April 30 at 5 p.m.
A workshop will also be held on April 17 at the Memphis College of Art where attendees can receive feedback from experts and the selection team.
To submit your ideas online, click here: https://createyourspace901.com/
To sign up for the workshop, click here: https://www.paperlesspost.com/flyer/go/4k77K9rhXn5JjpSDo12j
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.