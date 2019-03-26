Driver without license charged in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South family wants answers after police say a driver with no license caused a deadly crash.
The driver, 20-year-old Montreal Moore, appeared in court on Tuesday.
A young father, Durrell Donald, died from his injuries in the crash over the weekend. Donald and his family were driving westbound on Person when a car heading eastbound swerved into their lane, causing a head-on collision.
Donald’s fiancée Tabitha and his two children, ages 6 and 12, were hospitalized. Tabitha is still listed in serious condition, and their two children suffered broken arms and legs.
Memphis police say the driver of the other car responsible for the crash was Moore, who officials said ran away from the scene.
Moore was later caught and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
Officials said Moore should have never been behind the wheel in the first place because he didn't have a license and his tags were expired.
Monday night, WMC5 spoke with Donald's mother Juanita Tucker, who said she's just heartbroken
"Whoever caused the accident, you hurt my family tremendously, has broken my heart tremendously, I’m so broken,” Tucker said.
