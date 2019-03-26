Dry Pattern & Warming Temperatures

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Skies will become increasingly more sunny this afternoon, but it will be chilly. Highs will be in the upper 50s but breezy with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Temperatures tonight will fall near freezing in spots.
THIS AFTERNOON: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 36. Wind: NE 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 67. Wind: SE 5
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. It looks mainly dry both days at this time, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the rain should move out by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.
