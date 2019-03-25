La. deputy spots escaped inmate at Walmart in Tn., calls police

MEMPHIS, TN (WAFB) - An inmate that escaped from the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail when he went to take trash out Saturday was captured in Tennessee Monday afternoon.
Jimmy Wayne Gioele, 37, was working as a kitchen trustee when he went to take trash out of the facility around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 23. Gieole was under supervision as he was taking the trash out, but officials say due to very foggy conditions, they lost sight of him in the fields. An alert was issued for his capture.
Memphis Police responded to a suspicious person call at around 5:48 p.m. Monday, Mar. 25 in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. The caller was an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, who stated he saw the escaped inmate at a Walmart trying to retrieve money from a Western Union.
The EBRSO deputy gave Memphis Police a description of Gioele's Chevrolet Silverado, which came back as stolen out of Baton Rouge.
Memphis Police charged Gioele with one count of theft of property.
Gioele was serving time in West Baton Rouge on charges of simple burglary, unauthorized use of a moveable, possession of meth, and probation violation.
