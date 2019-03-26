FedEx Express looking to fill 500 open positions

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -FedEx Express is hosting a job fair to fill 500 permanent part time positions.
The job fair will be held at 2874 Business Park Drive Building D from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30
Hourly rates start at $13, and requires a minimum of 17.5 hours per week.
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and able to life 75 pounds.
The position comes with medical, dental and vision benefits, tuition assistance, and a chance to earn a tuition-free degree from the University of Memphis through the “Learning Inspired by FedEx” program.
Applicants must bring two forms of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or passport.
