FedEx Express looking to fill 500 open positions
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, a FedEx cargo plane sits idle during the day at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va. FedEx Corp. reports earnings Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber)
By Alexis Young | March 26, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:42 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -FedEx Express is hosting a job fair to fill 500 permanent part time positions.

The job fair will be held at 2874 Business Park Drive Building D from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30

Hourly rates start at $13, and requires a minimum of 17.5 hours per week.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and able to life 75 pounds.

The position comes with medical, dental and vision benefits, tuition assistance, and a chance to earn a tuition-free degree from the University of Memphis through the “Learning Inspired by FedEx” program.

Applicants must bring two forms of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or passport.

