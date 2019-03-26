Five arrested on numerous charges in Hardeman County homicide

MIDDLETON, TN (WMC) - Five people have been arrested on multiple charges in connection to a Middleton homicide.
The arrest is the result of a joint investigation with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI Agents joined Hardeman County deputies on March 22 in investigating the death of 31-year-old Deon Turner and the serious injury of a woman at a Middleton home in the 700 block of Britts Chapel Lane.
During the investigation, Agents developed 19-year-old Kaci Bercham, 20-year-old Terry Martindale, 19-year-old Michael Mayfield, 45-year-old Betty Sparks and 23-year-old Steven Sparks as the individuals responsible for the crime.
On Monday, law enforcement officers charged all five with one count each of:
- First-degree murder
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Aggravated assault
- Especially aggravated burglary
- Especially aggravated robbery
- Attempted criminal homicide
- Criminal homicide
- Attempted first-degree murder
All five are currently in the Hardeman County Jail, and no bonds have been set.
